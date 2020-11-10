LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Democratic incumbent Rep. Jimmy Gomez has won reelection to the U.S. House in California’s 34th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected Tuesday.
Gomez, who has filled the seat since 2017, beat Democratic challenger David Kim, an activist and attorney.
With 95.76% of precincts reporting, Gomez had received 53.08% of the vote compared to Kim’s 46.92% — a difference of 12,257 votes.
Following the announcement, Kim took to Twitter to thank those who supported him.
“Tonight’s numbers show just how powerful the people are when we mobilize and unite behind a common cause,” he said in a statement. “That’s exactly what we did. Our coalition was one built from a budding collective outcry for true, compassionate leadership and strengthened with the energy and power of folks from all walks of life, all across the political spectrum.”
My final statement on the CA-34 general election. pic.twitter.com/l412TtGkV4
— David Kim for Congress 🦄 (@davidkim2020) November 11, 2020
Gomez did not immediately comment on his win.
The 34th district includes Eagle Rock, Koreatown and Boyle Heights.