LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While jobs have been tough to come by, there are still companies out there looking for help.

If you have a passion for helping others and are looking to start a new career, CVS Health may be the place for you.

“We are going to hire who we can, as fast as we can, and we’re going to put as many Americans to work as possible,” said CVS Health’s Jeffery Lackey.

CVS Health is driven to help people get back on the path to better health.

Right now they have more than 15,000 available jobs that could help you get on the patch to a better career.

“Those 15,000 are specifically targeted toward the pharmacy tech population,” said Lackey. “The way I describe it is they are kind of like the oil in the engine. They are the part of the pharmacy that makes everything run so much faster. They’re the ones that help count the tablets and help fill the prescriptions.”

People interested in applying can visit jobs.cvshealth.com.

“It’s a virtual application,” said Lackey. “We give them what’s called the virtual job tryout. It assesses how well fit you are for the role, but it also gives you a realistic job preview that says ‘Hey, this is what the role is going to be like.'”