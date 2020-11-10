MALIBU (CBSLA) — Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a solo-vehicle crash in Malibu, authorities said Tuesday.
Meyers was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday following a minor crash at Las Flores Canyon Road and Las Flores Mesa Drive, Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Trina Schrader said. He has since been released, and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.
The 43-year-old Irish actor portrayed King Henry VIII in the historical drama “The Tudors” from 2007-10; the title character in the drama “Dracula;” and portrayed Bishop Heahmund in the series “Vikings.” On the big screen, he has also starred in films like “Alexander,” “Bend It Like Beckham,” and “Mission Impossible III.”
According to reports, Meyers has a history of substance abuse and has undergone treatment for it in the past.
Meyers’ wife, Mara Lane, with whom he shares a son, posted video of them playing in a pool Tuesday and alluded to the legal trouble without mentioning it.
More happy highlights. I feel since so many of our lowlights seem to find their way on the web, fair to share some happy moments so when Wolf is older, he can search/find/see/remember the happies. #HealingWaters Each day is a gift. Tomorrow a new day. Count your many blessings, hold yourself accountable and grow, heal, recover, keep moving towards your goals, thank God, angels, loved ones and carry on 🌧🙌🌈😇🙏✌️❤️
