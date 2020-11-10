Comments
COMMERCE (CBSLA) — Several lanes on the 5 Freeway in Commerce remain closed after a fatal crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle.
The crash was first reported as a motorcycle rider under a big rig at about 5:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Garfield Avenue.
At least one person has been killed in the crash. The person’s gender or age has not yet been released by the California Highway Patrol.
At least three lanes were blocked by the crash, which snarled traffic through the early morning commute.
A Sigalert for the lanes was extended to at least 8:30 a.m.