WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – At one field of dreams in West Covina, activities are suspended indefinitely for the Dukes Baseball Program.

Cameron Saylor is the General Manager for the travel baseball organization that includes about 350 kids.

Last month, one of his teams suffered a Covid-19 outbreak after competing at a tournament in Arizona.

“At this point I know of for sure have tested positive,” he said. “No symptoms.”

Today LA County’s Public Health Director addressed the recent outbreak.

“I will say in the places where we’re most concerned have been around the folks who are traveling to Arizona to Nevada with teams that are playing games there,” she said.

The West Covina kids involved have been in quarantine since October 30.

But even before the outbreak – safety protocols based on county guidelines were in place at their training facility.

“We shut down our bleachers – to where no fans or parents can come in,” said Saylor. “And when it comes to practices – parents were not allowed near the field.”

They can sit in the car and watch practice. Hand sanitizers are available throughout the ball park.

Players are not allowed to high-five, chest bump or spit.

So far, the source of the outbreak is unclear.

The program has been suspended at least until November 16 – unless more positive tests show up.