LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A chill has finally hit Southern California, snapping a few heat and precipitation records.
A cold system out of Canada brought rain, snow, strong winds and cold temperatures to the region Saturday.
Saturday’s high temperature was just 62 degrees, making it the first in 200 days where the high temperature in downtown LA did not hit 70 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service. The 200-day streak breaks the old record from 1885 by 10 days.
Downtown LA also received 0.11 inches of rain Saturday breaking the streak of 172 days without measurable precipitation, the National Weather Service said. The 172-streak is tied for the seventh longest in recording history. The longest streak of days without measurable precipitation was set in 1997 at 219 days.
The National Weather says a few locations could also break record low temperatures Monday, including Long Beach, Paso Robles and UCLA.