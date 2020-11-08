WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — A cold front Sunday brought snow to Southern California’s local mountains, including in Wrightwood.
The first snow of the season brought visitors there, including Lauren Haverlock.
“We drove up Friday after school because the kids have been talking about seeing snow for while, so we want to get a chance to show it to them,” she said. The Haverlock family came from Encino and bundled up to brave the cold.
“It’s been really fun to be here for when the snow is coming down don’t get to experience that much,” she said.
The Kim family drove up from Orange County, and though it was “freezing”, 8-year-old Halyn said it was worth it!
“I’ve been throwing snowballs at my brother,” he said with excitement.
Though the snow was not yet enough to go skiing, that didn’t stopped Mountain High from making its own hoping to add to the few inches they have and open sooner than expected.
“I wasn’t ready for it,” said Gary Thornhill, a Wrightwood resident. “The earliest we usually get it is around Thanksgiving mostly. It’s in December.”
But as fun as the first weekend of snow is here in Southern California, with temperatures expected to reach 50 later this week, the snow will likely melt.