LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In Philadelphia, the city where the U.S. Constitution was signed, American votes on Saturday made way for the historic projected win of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The pair is expected to take office in January 2021 after a campaign against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Thousands turned out to Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles as streets filled with music and marching to celebrate Joe Biden’s projected win as the 46th president of the United States.

From there, supporters marched to City Hall.

People young and old shared their visions for America and their reasons for supporting a Biden-Harris ticket.

“It’s right to speak out what you believe in, what you should stand for,” said 10-year-old Leila Lopez said.

Lopez and her family have been homebound during the pandemic and avoided gatherings to be safe, but they made an exception for Lopez’s birthday, which corresponded with the celebration of Biden and Harris.

“It’s really important for us to teach our children that we as Americans expect and demand a peaceful transition of power,” said Lopez’s mother, Sandra Salcedo.

There were plenty of other parents who too brought their children out to witness history.

They also wanted to call for healing during a time of deep division in the U.S.

“Even how we speak to people we might not agree with — our kids are picking up that language, and then going to amplify that at school, on the playground,” said Biden supporter Joel Vaca.

Organizers of the Pershing Square rally say they are joining dozens of cities around the country to stand against the Trump administration’s moves to challenge the election results.

“We’re demanding every vote count,” said Cecily Myart-Cruz.

The transition of power comes as an engaged electorate turned out in record numbers across the country to vote.

This historic moment includes a daughter of California — in Kamala Harris — who will become the country’s first female Vice President, the first African American V.P., and the first V.P. of South Asian descent.

“She’s kind of like my role model. Whenever I walk outside, I feel confident about it,” Lopez said about Harris.

Saturday’s rally was initially planned as a demonstration against President Donald Trump but turned into a celebration after Biden’s projected victory.

Participants were encouraged to wear masks.