VENICE (CBSLA) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, hailing from the Bay Area, is getting support from all across the United States, including the Southland.

“Get up! The nightmare is over!” one supporter was heard saying on Saturday when it was announced that Harris and President-elect Joe Biden are projected to win the election.

From the Venice Pier to Ventura boulevard, so many couldn’t contain their excitement hearing the news.

“We are so excited! Like everyone in our neighborhood got out on their balconies and started banging pots and pans,” said Studio City voter Justin Vanburems.

For many voters, the moment meant more than just a shift in political parties.

“Are you kidding me? It’s incredible! It brightens up the future for females to be president, people of color, like the world is your oyster, you know?” said one supporter.

As Vice President, Kamala Harris will be on a long list of firsts: woman, African American, South Asian, child of immigrants, and the first graduate of a historically black college to become Vice President are among her barrier-breaking accomplishments.

“I’m happy for the history that’s being made with Kamala. I’m happy for love winning,” said Venice voter Dawn Hoffman.