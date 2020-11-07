Comments (2)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers who were not in close contact with the team in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
A family member associated with the team also tested positive, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Test results were posted on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 tracking website, the Times reported.
None of the postive patients were identified.
The results come after Major League Baseball announced Dodgers third baseman Justin won’t be sanctioned for his conduct after testing positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 of the World Series.
Oh no, say it ain’t so, Charlotte !! Call out the National Guard !!