ELECTION 2020:CBS News: Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Election 2020, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Los Angeles, President

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A little rain didn’t stop Angelinos excited that Joe Biden was to become the 46th President of the United States. Cheers erupted all over Los Angeles moments after the announcement of the projection was made around 11:30am Saturday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply