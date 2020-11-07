LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A little rain didn’t stop Angelinos excited that Joe Biden was to become the 46th President of the United States. Cheers erupted all over Los Angeles moments after the announcement of the projection was made around 11:30am Saturday.
The sound of relief pic.twitter.com/bMZWs2URGS
— Arnar Hrafn Gylfason (@ArnarHrafn) November 7, 2020
ALL OF LOS ANGELES IS SCREAMING!!!!!! NO MORE TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5l0Cok8NA7
— 4D (@isellassfordior) November 7, 2020
#LosAngeles is cheering but the real work starts now. #AdiosTrump pic.twitter.com/nwVLEuVRXa
— Mando V. (@mandovizion) November 7, 2020
Good Morning!! let the street party begin! 🍾🎉🇺🇸 The best way to wake up to honking horns, cheering, love 💕 and HOPE! Congratulations US 🇺🇸#PresidentBiden2020 #BiddenHarris2020 #USAelection2020 #losangeles pic.twitter.com/ovM6wLooOb
— Catalina Guirado (@CatalinaGuirado) November 7, 2020
Los Angeles is cheering this morning. 🎉😁 (Sorry the video is just my window’s screen…) pic.twitter.com/iVWXBNWm2M
— Tyler J. Taylor 🏳️🌈 • BLM (@tylerjtaylor_) November 7, 2020
People cheering in Los Angeles right now pic.twitter.com/GZtCUxJnld
— alex | defeat tru*p (@analogsmash) November 7, 2020
I hear cheering in Los Angeles. Grab your pots and pans and celebrate. pic.twitter.com/n36QXl2X25
— ᴛʜᴇᴀ ʟᴜx (@thealux) November 7, 2020