LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers have barely had a month to rest after winning the 2020 NBA Championships, but they could back in training camp in less than another month for the new season.
The NBA Players Association reportedly voted Thursday night to approve a 2020 season tip-off date of Dec. 22. With this new start date, teams would open training camp on Dec. 1.
With that start date, the schedule will be 72 games long, rather than the normal 82, and the season will end in mid-July, just before the Summer Olympics.
The NBA is also looking into letting fans attend games, while still adhering to statewide safety regulations. Masks and social distancing would be enforced, and league officials hope to get 25% to 50% capacity at arenas.