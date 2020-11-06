LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Federal investigators are looking into reported online threats made by a Southland supporter of President Donald Trump.

Video of the unidentified man was first shared on social media in which he threatened to “do a school shooter” if Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Apparently just before the FBI came to his house, he issued an apology on Instagram, saying sorry to “whoever I offended” and that he has no intention of hurting anybody. pic.twitter.com/BCrECNT6nc — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) November 6, 2020

He later posted another video in which he appeared to apologize for his comments in the initial video.

“First and foremost I don’t plan on, like, shooting up no schools or, like, killing anybody or like anything like that,” he said, adding he posted the video when he was “upset with everything that’s been going on”.

In a statement to CBLA, an FBI spokesperson said: “The FBI is aware of the reported online threats and is working with our partners. The subject is being evaluated by state officials.”

No arrest has been made and no charges were being filed as of Friday afternoon, authorities said.