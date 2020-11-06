ELECTION 2020:Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Friday
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Federal investigators are looking into reported online threats made by a Southland supporter of President Donald Trump.

Video of the unidentified man was first shared on social media in which he threatened to “do a school shooter” if Joe Biden was declared the winner.

He later posted another video in which he appeared to apologize for his comments in the initial video.

“First and foremost I don’t plan on, like, shooting up no schools or, like, killing anybody or like anything like that,” he said, adding he posted the video when he was “upset with everything that’s been going on”.

In a statement to CBLA, an FBI spokesperson said: “The FBI is aware of the reported online threats and is working with our partners. The subject is being evaluated by state officials.”

No arrest has been made and no charges were being filed as of Friday afternoon, authorities said.

