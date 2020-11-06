CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — It’s not every night that a bar crowd erupts over a political speech.

But after this campaign season, and especially this Election Day turned into election week, a calming message from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and a stiff drink were exactly what a number of voters said they needed Friday night.

“I’m trying to settle with, like, coping mechanisms to deal with it,” Jenna Vaughn, a Culver City voter, said.

And despite being out with friends celebrating the weekend, many were still keeping tabs on ballot counting in states that have yet to be projected.

“They’re all legal votes, and we’re super happy,” Bernadette Vargas, a Santa Monica voter, said. “And all of them need to get counted, and when they do, it’s gonna be blue.”

But the waiting was proving to be the hardest part, especially as the president continued to make unsupported allegations of election fraud.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Jamie Stoake, a Culver City voter, said. “I don’t think there’s anything to it, there’s no facts at all about it and it’s frustrating, I think it’s threatening democracy.”

Others called it an assault on America, and more proof that the current president was not the man for the job.

“I think he’s committing crimes,” Emily Cannon, a Culver City voter, said. “I think that it’s not, that he shouldn’t be doing what he’s doing sowing all this discord and disbelief in democracy and the process the way that it’s always been.”

In a primetime address Friday night, the former vice president again urged the country to be patient, but the group at the bar agreed that was easier said than done.

“I’m just praying that it’s done tomorrow,” Nicole Lauritsen, a Boston voter, said.

The Biden supporters said they fully expect the president to continue tweeting, filing suit and casting doubt on the democratic process without evidence, but they did not think it would win him reelection.

“Watching President Trump tweet like it’s reality TV, it’s ridiculous, so it’ll be good to kinda go back to normalcy for sure,” Michael Shelton, a Culver City voter, said.