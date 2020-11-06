LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 387 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 70,696 cases and 1,333 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 62,589 had recovered.
There were 208 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 54 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 581 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 67,777 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 63,459 had recovered and 1,092 had died.
There were 263 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 66 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 147 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 15,048 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 14,075 had recovered, 804 were under active quarantine and 169 had died.
There were 36 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, five of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 868,620 Riverside County residents, 852,353 San Bernardino County residents and 223,887 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.