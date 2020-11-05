LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The pandemic has impacted Trader Joe’s employees at the majority of its stores across Southern California and the country, resulting in 1,250 cases and two deaths linked to COVID-19, company officials said Thursday.

The Monrovia-based grocery store chain said the rate of its workers who have been

infected during the pandemic is about 2.4% across its 514 stores.

Nearly a quarter of Trader Joe’s stores have had no positive COVID-19 cases reported among employees, with 83% of its stores having had zero to four cases reported among workers, the chain said.

“The health and safety practices and procedures that have been put in place, and that continually evolve, have been effective because of the great work done by our crew members in every store, every day. We appreciate our crew members’ diligence and our customers’ patience as we work each day to make our stores safe for everyone,” said Jon Basalone, Trader Joe’s President of Stores.

Among the measures the chain has taken to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus includes limiting the number of shoppers in stores and suspending the ever-popular free samples of its new products.