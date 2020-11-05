SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Simi Valley businesses whose customers refuse to wear a face mask can now call the police for help in removing those persons from their property.
Face masks are required by the state in order to comply with business reopening guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
However, “businesses in Simi Valley who encounter individuals who will not adhere to store policies requiring face coverings may report those individuals for removal by contacting the Simi Valley Police Department,” a statement from city spokeswoman Samantha Argabrite said.
California requires face coverings in several high-risk situations, such as being inside, or in line to enter, any indoor public spaces; in healthcare settings, waiting for or riding on public transportation or a rideshare service, or working with the public or any space visited by members of the public, or where food is prepared. Masks are also required outside when a physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained from other people.
It’s not clear if refusal to wear a mask at Simi Valley’s businesses is a widespread problem, but at least one elected city official has mocked face masks on social media, and photos of a Simi Valley flooring business with a sign that declared “No Masks Allowed” were shared widely online in May.
Businesses who want help enforcing their face mask policies can call the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.