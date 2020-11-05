LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 2,065 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 315,564 cases and 7,140 deaths.

The number of new cases surpassed Wednesday’s total and is now the highest number of new cases not associated with backlog cases reported since late-August.

“We need to remain vigilant knowing that if cases continue to increase, we will likely see more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said.

Of the new deaths reported, nine people were over the age of 80 years old, seven people were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, six people were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Nineteen people who died had underlying health conditions.

Health officials have previously said that Black and Latinx residents as well as those who live in high poverty areas have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. And, with the recent rise in cases, the department reported a widening of the gap between Latinx residents and other groups with daily cases among Latinx residents more than twice that of Black and white residents.

During the July and August peak, the mortality rate among Latino/Latinx residents was 6 deaths per 100,000 people, over four times that of White residents. As of Oct. 31, the mortality rate among Latino/Latinx residents decreased to 1.4 deaths per 100,000 people, but remained twice that of Black residents, Asian residents and White residents — all whom have a mortality rate of a little less than 1 death per 100,000.

Health officials also reported that the number of workplace outbreaks has increased.

During the two-week period of Sept. 6-19, there were 23 reported outbreaks in non-healthcare and non-residential workplaces, the lowest number of worksite outbreaks since June. During the two-week period from Oct. 4-17, the number of worksite outbreaks increased to 40.

During a reported outbreak, health inspectors assess the worksite, provide guidance to control the outbreak — which could include requiring a business to close.

“Worker protections and safe workplaces are a crucial part of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the health of our communities,” the department said.

As of Thursday, there were 825 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, 29% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. This is the second consecutive day with more than 800 hospitalizations.

With testing results available for more than 3,200,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.