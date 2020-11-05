LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — California voters have rejected Proposition 18, which would have amended the state constitution to allow 17-year-olds to register and vote in primary elections if they turned 18 by the November general election, the Associated Press projected.
With 76.24% of precincts reporting Thursday evening, the measure was losing by a margin of 55.21% to 44.79% — a difference of nearly 1.3 million votes.
The proposition sought to amend the state’s constitution, following suit with Washington, D.C., and at least 18 states that have enacted similar measures, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The civic engagement of young people was part of the reason supporters urged the passage of the measure. Advocates said any chance to get people in the habit of voting should be encouraged.
Besides, they said, young people whose birthdays fall between the primary and the general election are at an unfair disadvantage.