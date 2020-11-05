LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 482 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 70,309 cases and 1,331 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 62,260 had recovered.
There were 201 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 57 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
RELATED: Ventura Remains In Red Tier; Riverside, San Bernardino Stay In Purple
San Bernardino County health officials reported 540 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 67,196 cases and 1,092 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 63,161 had recovered.
There were 263 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 66 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 158 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and two additional fatalities, bringing the countywide totals to 14,901 cases and 169 deaths. Of those who had contracted the virus, 14,024 had recovered and 708 were under active quarantine.
There were 30 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, five of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 862,637 Riverside County residents, 846,512 San Bernardino County residents and 222,417 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.