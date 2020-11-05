MOORPARK (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for the public’s help Thursday finding the two men responsible for a hate crime in Moorpark.

The attack happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m. in the area of Spring Road and Walnut Canyon Road. Two friends, a 40-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, were walking in the area when they were struck from behind several times, Ventura County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Eric Buschow said.

During the attack, authorities say one of the men made derogatory racial remarks against Hispanic people. Both of the victims are Hispanic, authorities said.

The two victims suffered cuts and bruises. They were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

A description of the attackers was not available, and authorities said they had no images or surveillance images of the men or of the attack.

Even though the attack took place Tuesday night, Buschow said investigators did not know if it had any connection to the election.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office does not tolerate any action motivated by hate and aggressively investigates all criminal activity, including hate crimes,” the department said in a statement.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about this crime. Anyone with information can contact Detective JD Eisenhard at (805) 8224, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).