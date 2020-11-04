LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Measure RR, a $7 billion bond measure that would provide the Los Angeles Unified School District with a steady flow of money to improve its facilities and technology, was overwhelmingly approved by district voters.

The measure was approved by nearly 71% of voters, according to the preliminary results released Wednesday. An unknown number of ballots still need to be counted, but they are not expected to impact the results of the election.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner thanked voters Wednesday, and said students were the real winners.

“Because of voter support, and the support of labor, business and community leaders, more students will get access to safe and updated schools and learning technology,” Beutner said in a statement.

Measure RR needed 55% of the vote to pass because it would raise property taxes, per California state law. The cost of repaying the bonds would be taxed at about $2.17 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The measure is expected to raise about $329 million annually until 2055. Measure RR is similar to the last $7 billion LAUSD school facilities bond measure that was passed in 2008, Measure Q, although that measure was mostly reserved solely for making immediate repairs to school buildings.

“We acted boldly during these uncertain times by placing Measure RR on the ballot knowing we needed to continue to address needs in school facilities,” Beutner said in his statement. “We are grateful voters overwhelmingly supported this effort.”

According to LAUSD documents, most of the funds, about $3 billion, will go toward upgrading 70% of district facilities in desperate need of repairs, and to create modern learning environments within them. The money would also be subject to independent audits and citizen oversight, and no funds would be used for administrative salaries, according to the ballot language.

