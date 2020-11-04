LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — California voters appeared to be heavily in favor of Proposition 24, which would bolster consumer privacy laws.
Prop. 24, also known as the Consumer Personal Information Law and Agency Initiative, was passing by a margin of 56.09% to 43.91% with 71% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning.
If passed, Prop. 24 would expand and amend the provisions of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 and bolster the state’s consumer data privacy laws, including creating provisions to allow consumers to direct businesses not to share their personal information.
It would also remove the time period in which businesses can fix violations before being penalized and create the Privacy Protection Agency to enforce the state’s consumer data privacy laws.
Proposition 24 would triple the fines for companies that violate kids’ privacy. Proponents say the measure will strengthen California’s privacy law and help hold big business accountable. Opponents argue that the 52-page initiative is too complicated for voters and it’s too soon to rewrite a law that just took effect.
