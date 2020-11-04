LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one-dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 14, which if approved would allow the state to acquire additional funds for continued stem cell research and to conduct other forms of medical studies.
Proposition 14 would authorize the state to issue $5.5 billion in bonds to fund additional stem cell research projects.
With 71 percent of precincts reporting, it was being narrowly approved early Wednesday by a margin of 51.7% to 48.3%.
If passed, of the money generated by the bond measure, $1.5 billion would be dedicated to research and therapies for brain and nervous system conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and stroke.
The money would be on top of $3 billion that voters approved in 2004. The bonds would be repaid through the state’s general fund, with costs estimated at an average of $260 million a year for 30 years.
The proposition would put guidelines in place for how those research funds are spent, and have a focus also on patients who need access to stem cell research, like people fighting some types of cancer and blood-related diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma, neuroblastoma and multiple myeloma.
