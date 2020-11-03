LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. had an important message for voters as they await the results of the election.
Odom shared a video of his iconic “Hamilton” anthem “Wait For It” saying, “every American deserves to have their voice heard.”
It’s gonna take awhile to get all our votes counted. I’m willing to wait…
pic.twitter.com/WVRFJN2gev
— Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) November 2, 2020
Odom used his incredible voice to urge voters to be patient while awaiting the election results.
“In this historic election, millions of you have mailed in your ballots or dropped them off and all of us deserve to be counted,” he said. “These are votes for our grandparents staying safe from COVID. Our overseas military sending their ballots by mail. Our neighbors, our friends, nurses, teachers, firefighters.”
He continued, “I mean, this is actually simple. Voting is one of our fundamental rights and counting votes is a foundation of democracy. It may take time, but your vote is worth waiting for and I’m willing to wait for it.”