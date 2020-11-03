ELECTION 2020:Latest Updates And Real-Time Results
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department declared a citywide tactical alert Tuesday afternoon as Angelenos and voters across the country went to the polls.

The alert was made as a precaution to address “any incidents that may arise as a result of election day activities,” according to the department.

Authorities said the announcement was not in response to “any specific incident”.

Police also announced the city municipal code was amended effective Tuesday to include laser pointers or laser-style devices on the list of prohibited items while attending or participating in any public demonstration, rally, protest, picket line or public assembly.

Any violation of the code is a misdemeanor.

