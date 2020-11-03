LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department declared a citywide tactical alert Tuesday afternoon as Angelenos and voters across the country went to the polls.
The alert was made as a precaution to address “any incidents that may arise as a result of election day activities,” according to the department.
Authorities said the announcement was not in response to “any specific incident”.
The LAPD has declared a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities, but is not a result of any specific incident.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 3, 2020
Police also announced the city municipal code was amended effective Tuesday to include laser pointers or laser-style devices on the list of prohibited items while attending or participating in any public demonstration, rally, protest, picket line or public assembly.
Any violation of the code is a misdemeanor.