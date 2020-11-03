LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 21, which if passed, would limit how much landlords can set and raise rents statewide.
The California Apartment Association representing landlords oppose Proposition 21, claiming it will worsen the housing crisis and give investors less incentive to build new apartments.
The “Yes on 21” campaign said the proposition prevents large equity firms that own several properties from unfairly increasing rents for tenants.
Landlords with one or two single-family homes would not be impacted by Prop 21.
As of September, supporters and opponents of the measure were spending $50 million on campaigns ahead of the ballot vote.
