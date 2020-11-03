LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the one dozen propositions under consideration by California voters in the 2020 Election is Proposition 20, which if passed, would toughen sentencing and parole laws and make it harder for some offenders to get early parole.

The measure would place new limits on the lighter sentences included in previously passed Proposition 47 and Proposition 57 for non-violent crimes, including drugs and theft, by allowing some of those crimes to be charged as felonies.

This post will be updated throughout the night. Please check back for election results. First results are expected around 8 p.m. PT.