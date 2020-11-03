LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter Tuesday faced Republican Greg Raths for the 45th Congressional District seat.
With 68% of precincts reporting, Porter garnered an early lead with 60% of the vote, compared to Raths’ 40%.
Porter, an attorney and law professor at the University of California Irvine, was challenged in the March primary by Raths and five other Republicans in a district long considered a safe conservative area.
Raths, the former mayor of Mission Viejo, is a Marine Corps veteran.
The Orange County district includes all of Irvine, Tustin, North Tustin, Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Rancho Santa Margarita and parts of Anaheim, Orange, Laguna Woods, Mission Viejo and Laguna Niguel.
