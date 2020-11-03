LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rep. Gil Cisneros’ faces Assemblywoman Young Kim Tuesday hoping to keep his 39th Congressional District seat.
With 63.4% of precincts voting, Cisneros took an early lead with 53.6% of the vote, compared to Kim’s 46.4%.
The race is a rematch of 2018’s election, when Cisneros defeated Kim, a protege of former Rep. Ed Royce.
During that race, Kim was leading and even traveled to Washington, D.C., for an orientation for newly elected congressional representatives, only to be overtaken by Cisneros in late-arriving ballots.
The district covers parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, including Fullerton, La Habra, La Habra Heights, Brea, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Yorba Linda, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills, Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.
