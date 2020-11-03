LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 487 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities Tuesday, bringing countywide totals to 69,407 cases and 1,324 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 61,730 had recovered.
There were 194 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 53 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 666 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 65,997 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 62,278 had recovered and 1,079 had died.
There were 233 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 41 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 14,631 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,907 had recovered, 557 were under active quarantine and 167 had died.
There were 34 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 849,870 Riverside County residents, 833,885 San Bernardino County residents and 219,095 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.