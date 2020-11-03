Comments
AVILA BEACH (CBSLA) — A whale was caught on video taking two kayakers for quite a ride.
Kayakers were out to enjoy the warm weather Monday along Avila Beach, just north of Pismo Beach, when they happened upon at least two whales.
Video captured by another kayaker at a distance shows what appears to be a humpback whale breaching right underneath a kayak, and taking the two people in it down into the water. Kellie Balentine, who took the video, says the two kayakers were not hurt and continued with their kayaking after being dunked by the whale.
Humpback whales are known for jumping out of the water and putting on a show for whale watching boats and can be seen in the waters off California all year round.