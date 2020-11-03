Comments
LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – Two people were critically injured and a third was rescued after a fire broke out at a Lynwood apartment building Tuesday morning.
The blaze broke out at 2:30 a.m. in a two-story apartment complex in the 12500 block of Oak Avenue.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the first floor.
Two people who were unconscious were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, a fire department spokesperson said. A woman who was helped out of a window by a neighbor was not hurt.
At least 10 residents have been displaced by the fire.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. The extent of the damage to the building was not known.