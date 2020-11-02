LONDON (CBS NEWS) — Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for branding him a “wife-beater” in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle.
High Court Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old’s claim saying the newspaper group’s article had been proven to be “substantially true,” adding: “the claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel.”
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor sued the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and the author of the article over claims he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.
Three weeks of rancorous testimony at the case dubbed “the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century” included claims of drug abuse and domestic violence.