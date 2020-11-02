(CBSLA)- The Chargers suffered another tough defeat Sunday, 31-30 to the Denver Broncos after blowing a 21 point lead. It marked the fourth straight game in which the team had given up a lead of 16 or more points. In three of those games, they suffered defeats. But, despite that ignominious run of results, one thing seems clear: the team has its quarterback of the future in rookie Justin Herbert.

Through six starts, Herbert has thrown for 1,820 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. In the history of the NFL, he is the only player to throw for more than 1,500 yards with 15 touchdowns in his first six career games.

This is a list of QBs in NFL history with 1,500+ Pass Yards and 15+ Pass TD in their first six career games: – Justin Herbert End list. pic.twitter.com/jJZqchDj0I — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 2, 2020

His 15 passing touchdowns also tied the NFL mark for the most through a quarterback’s first six games.

Through 3 Pass TD today, Justin Herbert has tied the record for the most through a player's first 6 career games in NFL history. He is the first player in NFL history with 15 Pass TD and 1,500 Pass yards in his first 6 career games. H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/nzx2xpp6H3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2020

In addition to making NFL history in that respect through his first six starts, Herbert has tied Deshaun Watson as the only rookies in NFL history with three touchdown passes in four consecutive games.

Justin Herbert joins Deshaun Watson as the only rookies in NFL history with 3 Pass TD in 4 consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/TWIm68uFKx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020

The rookie’s play has impressed the broadcast crews as well with Evan Washburn being struck by his “poise and pocket awareness.”

Now, Herbert hasn’t been perfect. He threw a pair of interceptions Sunday that led to 10 points for the Broncos, which is the difference between a 31-30 loss and a 30-21 win. That said, his play has been legitimately impressive and certainly looks the part of franchise quarterback. The question now is building the team around him. Regardless of his play, the Chargers are still a 2-5 team in last place in the AFC West following Sunday’s outing.