NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old woman is charged with several counts of felony insurance fraud counts, which she was allegedly involved in to protect her husband.
Glory Ghosh claimed that a car driven by her husband, who led police on a pursuit in January 2019, had been stolen.
She’s accused of lying to her insurance company that she was at a nightclub and left with an unidentified man, who stole her 2012 Audi Q5, the state Department of Insurance announced on Monday.
According to the DOI and the California Highway Patrol, Ghosh’s husband, 27-year-old Kumar Harsh of Norwalk, was arrested for reckless evading and driving on a suspended license.
Ghosh filed the false insurance claim the next day, authorities say, to try and avoid criminal charges being filed against her husband.
A warrant and $1 million bail was issued against Ghosh and she surrendered to police.
Her arraignment, which was scheduled for Monday in Orange County Superior Court, has been postponed to December 10, according to a court spokesman.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)