Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Metrolink train 664 hit a person in the Orange and Santa Ana area on Sunday afternoon, the agency said.
The individual has since died, according to Metrolink spokesperson Sherita Cosselt, and the tracks were closed until further notice.
Metrolink said impacted customers can redeem an Uber voucher at https://vouchers.uber.com/c/r_YLxRkq8whw.
See https://metrolinktrains.com/ubervouchers for more details.
OC Line Update: Today’s passengers between Santa Ana and San Clemente Pier, off train 664, can redeem an Uber voucher at https://t.co/BeL5Z1dHU7 , for a ride of up to $50. Please visit https://t.co/DEpzZd0Gbq for details & restrictions.
— Metrolink (@Metrolink) November 1, 2020
Metrolink said IEOC Line 858 to San Bernardino Depot is holding at Tustin due to the train 664 incident.
The agency is also providing updates via Twitter.
Please check back for additional details.