SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — 3-year-old Richard Martinez, known as “Richie,” was placed on a breathing tube after getting struck while trick-or-treating in a San Bernardino neighborhood.

The driver fled the scene and still hasn’t come forward, adding to the family’s tragedy.

Skye Jones was with Martinez and her other sons around 8 p.m. Saturday night trick-or-treating.

The group was crossing the street at 35th and Sierra Way when a car driving at a high rate of speed approached and hit the 3-year-old.

“I’m angry because my son is laying in a bed in pain and I can’t do nothing about it,” said the boy’s mother Skye Jones.

The driver continued to speed and left the scene without stopping, leaving the toddler with a fractured skull and bleeding from his head, among other injuries.

“(The driver) put his foot into the street and the car smacked him and dragged him from two houses all the way to this corner,” Jones said.

Martinez was breathing and responsive when he was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but guarded condition at last check.

Police did not have a photo of the car but said witnesses said it was a two-door silver car that took off eastbound on 36th.

Jones and other loved ones say they just want whoever did this to Martinez to come forward.

“Accidents do happen but I’m more angry because they didn’t stop to see if my child was okay,” Jones said. “We forgive you. Just turn yourself in. We just ask you to come forward or anybody that saw anything.”

While Martinez continues to fight for his life, his family said he is showing signs of improvement.

Donations can be provided on GoFundMe to help assist with his recovery and treatment.

The family also said they want officials to take action to add more lights to the area and enforce the 35 miles per hour speed limit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact San Bernardino Police.