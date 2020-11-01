Comments
FONTANA (CBSLA) — Forward rate of spread was stopped on Sunday night for the Cypress Fire that was burning in San Bernardino County.
The fire reached approximately 75 acres, according to fire officials, and crews are continuing to work to fully contain the blaze.
More than 150 personnel between the San Bernadino County Fire Department and CalFire Riverside County responded to the scene with 40 engines, two tankers and tools for air attack.
As of Sunday evening, the fire was 10% contained. No property damages or injuries have been reported.