LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond, has died at the age of 90.

His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

Connery was best known for embodying James Bond on the big screen. He appeared in seven of the spy thrillers starting with “Dr. No” in 1962, and continuing in “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” “You Only Live Twice” and “Diamonds Are Forever.”

His acting career spans decades, and his accolades include an Oscar and three Golden Globes.

The Scotsman was born Thomas Sean Connery in Edinburgh in 1930. He grew up doing odd jobs, including a brief stint in the Royal Navy and another as a bodybuilder, before finding his place on the stage.

By 1958, he was opposite Lana Turner in the melodrama “Another Time, Another Place.” Four years later, he was cast as the first James Bond, making him a household name.

At the 1988 Oscars, Connery took home the Best Supporting Actor statue for his portrayal of a hard-nosed Irish-American cop in “The Untouchables.”

In 1989, People Magazine declared him the Sexiest Man Alive. That same year, he played Indiana Jones’ father opposite Harrison Ford, Queen Elizabeth II knighted the Scot, and Washington paid tribute to his heritage as a Kennedy Center honoree.

Connery had celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

Tributes to the late actor are pouring in. One of his predecessors, Daniel Craig, posted to social media to honor Connery’s achievements in film.

“Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first…to announce these unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond…James Bond,'” Craig wrote on Instagram. “He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond.”

The “007” Twitter account also paid tribute to the actor Saturday morning.

