CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Another horse has died at Los Alamitos Race Course.

There have been at least 26 horse deaths due to racing or training injuries at the Cypress track this year.

Hit It Up, a 2-year-old gelding, was injured on Oct. 23 in the eighth race. Owned by Ernesto Parra and trained by Ramiro Lopez Zuazo, his jockey in the fatal race was Ruben Lozano.

He died on Oct. 28, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

In addition to the 26 racing and training deaths, another 13 horses have died at Los Alamitos this year from causes listed as “other.”

The track was placed on probation by the CHRB in July due to this year’s streak of horse deaths, essentially putting the facility at risk of having its racing permits suspended. The CHRB later signed off on a plan that was supposed to bolster safety and equine-oversight at the facility.

The plan included having an additional veterinarian to observe the horses while they were training and racing, as well as a “security steward” to oversee veterinary and barn practices.

Since the probation, at least eight more horses have died.

