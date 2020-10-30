HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles activist who has been arrested multiple times for vandalizing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was apparently at it again – this time on video.
James Otis, who plead no contest in 2017 after admitting to vandalizing the star ahead of the 2016 election, has now been arrested twice this month on suspicion of felony vandalism.
Video footage from TMZ shows Otis dressed in a suit and taking a pick axe to Trump’s star early Friday morning.
The star was already covered in plywood and surrounded by fencing after the 56-year-old was accused of dressing up in a Hulk costume and destroying the star with a pick axe on Oct. 5.
According to TMZ, Otis surrendered to police and was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.