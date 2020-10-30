RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Twenty-five years ago, an 18-year-old woman was walking down a residential street in Riverside when a stranger attacked her.
The male suspect then forced the woman into a nearby apartment complex where he sexually assaulted her, police said. Investigative leads were exhausted and the October 1995 attack remained a cold case until recently when DNA evidence was able to identify a suspect.
Ralph Leslie Kroll, 49, of Eastvale, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of rape by force, kidnapping and the use of a deadly weapon by a sex offender, according to the Riverside Police Department. He was being held on $1 million bail.
Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation and arrest was asked to contact Det. Karla Beler at 951-353-7138.