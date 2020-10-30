BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains under a home in Big Bear Lake.
A resident reported he had seen something suspicious in a built-up portion underneath his home in the 39000 block of Forest Road at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies and Big Bear City firefighters responded to the home and confirmed they found human remains.
Detectives from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and a coroner investigator were also called out and are conducting a death investigation, San Bernardino sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said it was unknown how long the remains had been at the home. An autopsy will be conducted to identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.
No further information was released. Anyone with information about the discovery can contact Detective Floyd Stone at (909) 387-3589.