Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Halloween will be extra eerie Saturday thanks to a blue moon, the first the U.S. has seen in more than two-and-a-half years.
Saturday’s moon won’t actually be blue in color. A blue moon occurs when two full moons occur in the same month, the first time this has happened since March of 2018.
The first full moon of the month occurred on Oct. 1.
According to CBS News, this is also the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in every time zone worldwide since 1944.
The last time a full moon fell on Halloween was in 2001.