COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A second Los Angeles Chargers starting offensive lineman has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Friday.
Trey Pipkins, 24, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after starting the past three games at right tackle. He is questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver, coach Anthony Lynn said.
The athlete has played in all six games this season so far.
On Thursday, Ryan Groy, the Chargers’ starting right guard the past three games, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive.
The Chargers resumed practicing on Friday. Coach Lynn canceled Thursday’s practice and sent the players who were at the team’s Costa Mesa training facility home “to protect the team” following the announcement of Groy’s positive coronavirus test.
“I don’t want to take any chances,” he said. “I don’t want anyone else getting infected potentially.”
Lynn said he also wanted to give players “some peace of mind.”
