BRUNBANK (CBSLA) — While many will be passing on trick-or-treating this Halloween, families are finding alternative ways to celebrate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles County health officials say they don’t recommend trick or treating this year so some families are getting creative.

A popular socially distanced activity that many are partaking in this Halloween is drive-by experiences like the Disney themed home in Burbank.

During the day and at night, the display is a sight that’s stopping traffic and turning heads.

For Tina Schaefer and Ernie Padilla, their display called “Holiday Fantasies Come To Live” is a labor of love that’s been months in the making.

“We live and breathe it,” said Schaefer. “We felt that with Disney being closed and so many people feeling sad and with nowhere to go we just thought let’s create our mini Disney here.”

Schaefer says their display has drawn hundreds down Valley Street in Burbank and one priority was to keep the experience safe.

“We have signs to wear masks, we have social distancing. It is a small area which makes it hard but people are being mindful and respectful,” Schaefer said.

The Burbank family is delivering a little bit of Halloween magic at a time when some need it most.

“For me, it feels really special when people come down,” Padilla said.