LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two more Los Angeles Football Club players have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of all in-person activities at the training facility.
The players were confirmed positive for coronavirus in testing conducted following Wednesday night’s victory over the Houston Dynamo, the team announced Friday.
All other players and team personnel have had consecutive negative results and do not have any symptoms, according to the team.
So far, three players have tested positive in total since Wednesday. All three players who tested positive have entered self-isolation and will be monitored by the team’s medical staff, the team said.
None of the names of the players have been released.
