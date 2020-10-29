LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Wendy’s is helping residents celebrate Halloween with their first-ever “Scare-Thru” drive-thru.
The Wendy’s “Scare-Thru” drive-thru is happening at the Wendy’s located at 8810 South Garfield Avenue in South Gate from October 29-31 from 6:30 a.m. through 3 a.m.
The first 5,000 drive-thru trick-or-treaters will take home a “Boo” Book or a free Frosty coupon.
Throughout the drive-thru queue, guests will experience thrills and chills with creepy fog and ominous lights.
Vehicles will enter the “Scare Thru” drive-thru via a giant bubbling cauldron. Visitors will then drive by a dinner party scene, hosted by the Mad King, before encountering a creepy clown, spooky scarecrows and jack-o-lanterns.
Wendy’s will also share a link on their Twitter on Halloween for a “chilling treat.”