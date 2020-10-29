LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Ryan Groy, a Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

Groy, 30, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday afternoon.

The Chargers reported that they were notified late Wednesday night of the Groy’s diagnosis with COVID-19 and “the contact tracing process was initiated.”

Groy and his “close contacts” were said to be quarantining at home, according to the team.

The team has not canceled any practices. The Hoag Performance Center, the team’s practice facility in Costa Mesa, remains open. All meetings are being held virtually, however.

“Hoag Performance Center remains open, and the team will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule,” the Bolts said in a statement.

The Chargers are scheduled to travel to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. It was not immediately known whether the game would continue as scheduled.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 320-pound Groy has been the Chargers’ starting right guard the past three games. He made his 2020 debut Sept. 27 as a reserve in the 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He became a starter the next game.

Over the past several weeks, the NFL has adjusted the times and dates of games in response to positive COVID-19 cases.

Last Sunday, the NFL moved the Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game into its primetime night slot in place to replace the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Oakland Raiders game after Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown tested positive for coronavirus, putting the game at risk. The Raiders game went forward, but was played earlier in the day.

The announcement of the positive test was the third among players on Los Angeles professional sports teams in three days.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday after a positive test, and the Los Angeles Football Club Wednesday announced that one of its players, whose name has not been released, had tested positive ahead of that night’s 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn tested positive before the NFL season began, but has since recovered.

